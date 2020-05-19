Three New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Anchorage and Willow

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Monday announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Anchorage (2) and Willow (1). This brings the total Alaska case count to 399.
These cases reflect data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 17 that posted at noon Monday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
Of the new Alaska cases, one is male and two are female. One is aged 10-19; one is aged 20-29; and one is aged 30-39. There have been a total of 43 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported Sunday. Recovered cases now total 345, including one new recovered case recorded Sunday. A total of 35,611 tests have been conducted.
