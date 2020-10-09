Three now in Custody and Charged in Wednesday McCarrey Street Homicide Investigation

Anchorage police, on Thursday, divulged the identity of the deceased gunshot victim in Wednesday’s McCarrey Street homicide as 19-year-old Khirey K. Pruitt after next of kin notifications were made.

APD dispatch received a call reporting shots fired on the 200-block of McCarrey Street at 1:20 am on Wednesday morning and when they arrived at that location found one dead and four others suffering gunshot injuries.

A homicide investigation was initiated that found that a large party was taking place in the apartment when a fight broke out. During the altercation, multiple suspects pulled firearms and opened fire, killing Pruitt and injuring four others.







“The suspects have been identified as London Mena (16-years-old) and Dominiq Seeman (17-years-old). They both face charges as adults for Murder 1 and Murder 2,” APD reported. Mena and Seeman were located, taken into custody and questioned at the department.

Following questioning, both were transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the charges.

On Thursday night a third suspect, identified as 19-year-old Anthony Jameson, was taken into custody and remanded on charges of Murder I and II.