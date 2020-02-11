Three Stranded Bikers Rescued near White Mountain

Alaska Native News on Feb 10, 2020.

At 2:55 am on Monday morning, the VPSO of White Mountain, Dan Harrelson, called in to AST and advised that search and rescue crews were on the scene and working to rescue three individuals on two ATVs trapped in a Golovin Bay overflow.

All three riders, 29-year-old Joseph Fagundes, 27-year-old Stephanie Fahey and 23-year-old Adrian Barr Jr, were located standing atop their submerged ATVs in the overflow.

Hours passed and at 5:37 am, a request for air assistance to rescue the three victims after attempts by boat were unsuccessful.

But, at 7:23 am this morning, the three persons were plucked from their perches by searchers in a canoe.

Two of the three riders were taken to the White Mountain Clinic for treatment, troopers reported.

White Mountain, located on the eastern bank of the Fish River, is inland from Golovin Lagoon on the Seward Peninsula east of Nome.