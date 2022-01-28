Thursday Afternoon Richardson Highway Crash takes Life of One, Investigation Continues





After receiving a report of a motor vehicle collision at mile 82 of the Richardson Highway at 1:50 pm on Thursday, Troopers responded to the scene to assist and investigate.

Upon arrival, troopers found that 35-year-old Preston Welter had suffered serious injuries in the collision. Despite life-saving being administered, Welter succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

All others involved in the collision were transported to the Crossroads Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both of the vehicles involved were impounded and held for pending investigation.

Welter’s remains were turned over to the state Medical Examiner in Anchorage and his next of kin were notified of the incident.





