Thursday’s East 16th Avenue Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Continues

Alaska Native News Mar 8, 2019.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting of a suspect early on Thursday morning is continuing and the four officers involved in the East 16th incident have been placed on mandatory administrative leave as per department protocol.

It was at 2:11 am on Thursday morning that patrol officer responded to a vehicle prowler report at East 16th and Columbine Street. That officer was followed by an additional three officers shortly thereafter.

An investigation was opened and the officer spoke with the witness who informed police that the suspect had fled the scene.







A short time later, the suspect was located in the area and commands to stop were rendered. Those commands were ignored by the suspect and he continued to run, APD reports.

As the suspect worked to escape arrest and continued to flee, he discharged a weapon at the pursuing officers and they returned fire. The suspect was hit multiple times.

APD says that the officers rendered aid to the suspect until EMS arrived, at which time he was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.

Police located the suspect’s weapon and secured evidence that it had been fired.

The investigation has been turned over to the Office of Special Prosecution and Internal Affairs.

The officer’s names will be released after 72 hours have elapsed. The suspect’s identity will be released as soon as it is verified and following next of kin notification.

Thursday’s press conference on the shooting can be seen here.