Tierre Eady Arrested on Murder Charges for December 16th Holiday Gas Station Homicide

Alaska Native News on Jan 18, 2020.

Anchorage police report that they have made an arrest in the December 16th Mountain view Holiday gas station homicide on Friday afternoon.

Police identified the homicide suspect as 43-year-old Tierre Eady, he was arrested as a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at Price and Thompson Streets by an Investigative Support Unit. He was arrested on a warrant on charges of Murder I and two counts of Murder II.

The case had its beginnings on the morning of December 16th after APD responded to a report of shots-fired with injuries. When they arrived at the scene at 4627 Mountain View Drive, they found 42-year-old Jerry R. Sales suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, Sales was pronounced deceased at the scene.

APD identified Eady as a person of interest soon after the investigation started and that status was elevated to suspect the following day.

Eady was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center on the charges.