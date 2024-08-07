Tlingit & Haida Activates Tribal Emergency Operations Center





JUNEAU, AK–In response to the flooding on Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, Tlingit & Haida President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson activated the Tribal Emergency Operations Center (TEOC) at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. The TEOC was stood up in partnership with Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority.

President Peterson, along with 1st Vice President Jackie Pata, toured the impacted area Tuesday morning. “I want our citizens to know the Tribe is ready to respond to the devastating flooding,” said President Peterson. “I cannot express my thanks enough to the Tribe’s response team who stood up to support the response efforts.”

Pata also serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority. “This morning, I contacted the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for emergency response funding,” said Pata. The call is raising awareness of the pending emergency funding request.

President Peterson, Public Safety Division, Tribal Operations, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority held a TEOC planning meeting at 10 a.m. Tlingit & Haida took immediate steps to support tribal citizens and employees impacted by the flooding of the Mendenhall River.

TEOC Disaster Relief Support

The Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall is available for emergency shelter for tribal citizens and their families. Tribal citizens whose homes have been impacted by the flooding with standing water are asked to contact the TEOC at 907.463.7171 or PublicSafety@tlingitandhaida.gov. For those who need crisis support, please contact the CBS Healing Center at HealingCenter@tlingitandhaida.gov or 907.463.7305. The On-Call Clinician is Crystal Pool.

Current Situation

Tlingit & Haida’s Public Safety Division is using the Everbridge emergency communication system to identify where to prioritize resources. The preliminary report from Everbridge indicates over 500 tribal citizens in the Mendenhall valley may be impacted by the flooding. In response, Public Safety will coordinate efforts and provide support to those affected, prioritizing tribal citizen Elders and those with special needs or disability.

Tlingit & Haida will be issuing a disaster declaration to support funding support and additional resources for the flooding response. Additional details will be issued by the Tribe. For the latest details, please check Tlingit & Haida’s website or social media channels.



