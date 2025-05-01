Tlingit & Haida Breaks Ground on New Early Education Sites on Prince of Wales Island

(JUNEAU, AK) – Through partnerships, Tlingit & Haida will be building two new early education facilities on Prince of Wales (POW) Island. The Tribe hosted two ceremonial groundbreakings to celebrate the start of construction on new Early Education campuses in Klawock and Craig, Alaska. These events mark a significant step forward in expanding early childhood education services in Southeast Alaska. Scheduled for completion in summer 2026, the campuses will include Head Start and language (Xaad Kíl and Lingít) immersion classrooms, as well as childcare services. The campuses will offer culturally-rooted early learning opportunities that support tribal citizen families and children. “We have nearly 400 tribal children on Prince of Wales, and these projects are a powerful example of education sovereignty in action,” said Tlingit & Haida President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson. “They’re made possible through the strength of Tlingit & Haida’s partnerships and a shared commitment to investing in our future. Tlingit & Haida is dedicated to working with tribes and other key partners to build strong, healthy communities for generations to come.” The partnerships with Craig Tribal Association and the City of Klawock allowed access to the land and infrastructure for each campus. The early education campuses will provide a holistic solution that is a model for other education institutions on how to deliver culturally-relevant learning environments. This model can be achieved in other communities in collaboration with Southeast Alaska village tribes. “The new early education campuses are about more than just buildings—they’re about giving our children a strong start and preserving our cultural identity through education,” said Chief Operating Officer Roald Helgesen. “The goal of early education is to support children’s cognitive, emotional, social, and physical development during these critical early years, often through play-based, culturally responsive, and developmentally appropriate curriculum. Together, we are creating a brighter future for our children and communities!” Tlingit & Haida remains committed to creating educational environments that foster growth, language, and connection to heritage.