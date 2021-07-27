Tlingit & Haida Closes Offices to the Public Due to Increased COVID-19 Cases

JUNEAU, AK (July 26, 2021) – Due to increased COVID-19 case positivity in several Southeast Alaska communities, the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is returning to Phase II of the Tribe’s COVID-19 response plan. Under Phase II, all Tlingit & Haida buildings will be closed to the public effective immediately and until further notice. Only essential employees under departments with approved mitigation plans will be authorized to work from Tlingit & Haida’s buildings. The Tribe’s Phase II COVID-19 response plan applies to all Tlingit & Haida facilities throughout Southeast Alaska. The decision to close Tlingit & Haida’s buildings to the public and return employees to remote work was made at the recommendation of the Tribal Emergency Operations Center (TEOC) which continues to monitor and assess available COVID-19 data. The return to Phase II is intended to help reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of our employees, tribal citizens, general public and communities. “Tlingit & Haida’s phased COVID-19 response plan is built to be a sliding scale that is responsive to emerging COVID-19 data and local case activity,” said President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson. “We’ve put a lot of work into developing the Tribe’s infrastructure and ability to flexibly move our employees back and forth between working in the office and working remote as needed to ensure everyone’s safety. As we close our offices once again to the public, we anticipate minimal disruptions to operations.” The Tribe will continue to operate under normal business hours. For clients who had a previously scheduled in-person meeting with an employee, alternative arrangements will be made to conduct the meeting by video conference or phone. If you are trying to reach a specific department, please go to Tlingit & Haida’s website (www.ccthita-nsn.gov/contact/overview) for a complete list of all department contacts.



During the public closure, the following protocols will be implemented: All entrances will be locked to reduce person-to-person contact with the public.

Applications and forms will be placed in a convenient and accessible location for applicants/clients.

Applicants/clients can submit applications, forms and paperwork via email or by utilizing the drop box located at each of Tlingit & Haida’s office locations.

Hearings related to Tribal Court will be conducted by video conference or teleconference. Tlingit & Haida’s tribal enterprises (LEARN Child Care, Sacred Shine, Smokehouse Catering and Sacred Grounds) will continue to operate with a Phase II mitigation plan in effect. The City & Borough of Sitka remains at a High alert level following a COVID-19 outbreak that began earlier this month and the City & Borough of Juneau’s (CBJ) Emergency Operations Center raised its overall community risk to Level 2 Moderate last week with a full implementation of its community mitigation strategies. As reported by the CBJ, heightened case activity has pushed both the 7-day and 14-day case rates into the Very High alert category and community-based spread continues to occur at an increasing rate. As we continue to see increased COVID-19 cases, please make sure to follow your community’s mitigation plan and remember to: Wear a mask while in public.

Maintain physical distancing of 6 feet while in public.

Get vaccinated if you have not already.

Refrain from large indoor gatherings.

Seek a COVID-19 test if you are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.