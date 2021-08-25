Tlingit & Haida Granted 2.5 GHz Wireless Spectrum License

With a license for use of the 2.5 GHz wireless spectrum, Tlingit & Haida will leverage its spectrum allocation and coming radio broadband deployments to support innovations that will move progressively toward 5G applications. The first initiative will be to deploy 2.5 GHz through new or existing towers to extend fixed wireless internet service to Wrangell customers and continue to establish a customer base with Southeast Alaska tribes for the last-mile delivery of broadband services to communities. “Improving communications services is about improving the general welfare of our tribal citizens,” shared President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson. “The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the deficiencies in communications connectivity in Southeast Alaska and it’s the Tribe’s priority to work with village tribes to ensure all communities have high-speed internet. We also want to see better connectivity in outlying land areas and waterways where having communication can be often a matter of life and death.” “The 2.5 GHz spectrum is special,” shared Second Vice President Will Micklin. “This is beachfront property. It’s the sweet spot on the channel where the fish run. This is mid-bandwidth spectrum that provides a strong signal that travels long distances at high speeds with little degradation from obstructions like trees, which is perfect for our rural villages and more dense communities alike. It is also a key building block for future 5G broadband services.” Over the course of the last several months, Tlingit & Haida’s broadband network & systems architects have participated in community visits in Southeast Alaska to share information on the Tribe’s broadband initiative, seek support for the Tribe’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant applications, and discuss opportunities to partner with Southeast Alaska village tribes under the 2.5 GHz wireless spectrum. “I am excited to see Tlingit & Haida work with village tribes and use the resources available to remove barriers and close the digital divide in Southeast Alaska,” shared Broadband Network & Systems Architect Chris Cropley. “It’s time our villages are brought to the forefront of the digital age.” Tlingit & Haida’s broadband initiative is to build out fixed wireless towers for the last-mile delivery of broadband services to Southeast Alaska communities​; partner with carriers for access and development of broadband to Alaska communities; promote existing options like Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB)​; incentivize competition and infrastructure, offer local support for networking and computing; make cybersecurity more accessible​; and provide education, endpoints, Customer Premise(s) Equipment (CPE), security, managed networking and local technical support to effectively utilize the internet for governance, education, healthcare, public safety and law enforcement, and economic development.