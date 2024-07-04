Tlingit & Haida Opposes Listing King Salmon under Endangered Species Act





Tlingit & Haida strongly opposes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) determination to further consider the Wild Fish Conservancy’s petition to list Gulf of Alaska (GOA) king salmon as an endangered or threatened species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

In January of 2024, the Wild Fish Conservancy (WFC), a Washington state-based conservation group, submitted a petition contending that Gulf of Alaska (GOA) Chinook salmon populations are experiencing significant declines and are subject to various threats across the five ESA listing factors (habitat destruction, overutilization, disease and predation, inadequacy of regulatory mechanisms, and other factors).

Now, NOAA is seeking public comment for consideration as they begin their investigation.

Your Voice is Needed: Sign On to Tlingit & Haida’s Statement

We need every Alaskan, Alaska tribe, and tribal citizen to sign on to Tlingit & Haida’s statement of opposition. All names will be submitted to NOAA along with Tlingit & Haida’s public comment. If you would like to add your name to Tlingit & Haida’s statement, click here.

NOAA Public Comment Period Extended(Deadline: September 6, 2024)

NOAA’s finding has initiated a comprehensive status review of Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon which includes a comment period to gather scientific and commercial information. The comment period has been extended to September 6, 2024. The general public can submit any data and information relevant to the review:

Electronic Submission: Submit all electronic public comments via the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Go to www.regulations.gov and enter NOAA-NMFS-2024-0042 in the Search box. Click on the “Comment” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

Mail: Submit written comments to Anne Marie Eich, Assistant Regional Administrator, Protected Resources Division, Alaska Region NMFS, Attn. Susan Meyer. Mail comments to P.O. Box 21668, Juneau, AK 99802.



