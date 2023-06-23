Tlingit & Haida Purchases Alaska Seafood Company





JUNEAU, AK – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is pleased to announce it has purchased the Alaska Seafood Company.

The company is located in Juneau, Alaska and provides wild-caught and sustainable Alaskan salmon, halibut, black cod and caviar to seafood lovers around the world.

“This is another solid investment for Tlingit & Haida that not only supports our region’s fishery economy, but also enhances our economic sovereignty,” said President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson. “This acquisition is really about supporting our tribal citizens and communities and providing the highest quality, sustainably harvested Alaskan Seafood to those who want to experience the taste of Alaskan seafood.”

The company was formed in 1987 and was the first facility in Alaska to produce smoked salmon using the retort pouch or “soft can” method of canning. The company cornered the market with this method which allows for shelf-stable seafood products with no refrigeration necessary.

Customers can also find fresh or frozen seafood, smoked (hot and cold) canned or jarred salmon or black cod, and even pet treats.

The Alaska Seafood Company operates as a retail and wholesale provider and widely distributes its products to gift shops and big box retailers throughout Alaska and the Northwest. Individual products can also be ordered online through the website or by visiting the small storefront located at 5731 Concrete Way in Juneau.

Chief Development Officer Will Ware oversees the Tribal Development branch of Tlingit & Haida, and his team led the property acquisition.

“We are excited to be adding the Alaska Seafood Company to the family of Tlingit & Haida owned businesses,” said Ware. “This is a business that aligns well with our cultural way of life. We will be looking to expand on custom processing and value-added opportunities, as well as eventually working with tribal citizen-owned fishing operations to market the most amazing seafood in the world.”

###



