Today is National Police Memorial Day

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Every day, law enforcement officers show up for their communities and put on their badges to do the best they can. They walk towards danger and do everything they can to protect you. They all want to come home after every shift.
Today, May 15th , is Peace Officers Memorial Day and was created by Congress on October 1, 1961. President Kennedy signed the bill into law exactly one year later.
Since 1897, 68 law enforcement officers have fallen in the line of duty in Alaska. Of those 68 brave women and men, ten of them proudly and honorably served with the Anchorage Police Department:
Today is a day to honor our brothers and sisters who gave everything and didn’t get to come home.
“Law enforcement officers in Alaska are incredibly lucky to have the daily support of those we serve, we absolutely could not do our jobs without it,” said Chief Justin Doll with the Anchorage Police Department. “Thank you for supporting us and never forgetting those who gave their lives for the law enforcement mission.”
Under usual circumstances, the Anchorage Police Department (APD) and our partners with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) would host a ceremony in Anchorage where the families of the fallen would gather, along with law enforcement officers from across Alaska. Ceremonies would have also been held in Fairbanks and Juneau. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was prudent to put the safety of the survivors and our law enforcement professionals first. Instead, a video was produced of the final call and can be viewed on APD’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/APDInfo/
To all of our fallen brothers and sisters in blue, rest easy.
We’ll hold the line from here.
We will never forget you.