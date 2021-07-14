Tok Man Dies in ATV Crash Monday Morning







During the early morning hours of Monday, July 12th, Tok-based troopers received a report of an ATV accident that occurred just outside of town and they, along with EMS responded to the scene.

When they arrived at the accident site near the intersection of McKenzie Trail and Schiovulli Road after 3 AM, they discovered 41-year-old Tok resident Raymond Elsner, deceased at the scene.

Troopers opened a preliminary investigation that found that Elsner had been driving on the bike path adjacent to McKenzie Trail. “Based on the yaw marks in the gravel, it appeared the ATV was swerving left and right for approximately 200 feet until eventually losing control and flipping,” troopers reported.

Troopers say that Elsner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and it is believed that alcohol was a factor in the fatal accident.

Elsner’s remains were turned over the the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

His next of kin were notified.





