Tok Woman Arrested for Assault after pointing Loaded Handgun at Two Individuals

Alaska Native News Aug 20, 2018.

A Tok woman was taken into custody on Assault charges after two individuals flagged down a passing trooper on patrol and reported a firearms incident on Sunday night, troopers reported on Monday morning.

Troopers spoke with two people after being flagged down at 8:52 pm. Those individuals told the trooper that an elderly woman had pointed a firearm at them from a pickup truck.

Troopers looked for and found the pickup and woman in question and identified her as 65-year-old Kathleen Krohn of Tok. The investigation at the scene would find that Krohn had pointed a loaded handgun at the two people. As a result of that investigation and interview on the scene, Krohn was placed under arrest on charges of Assault III x2.

She was taken to the Tok Trooper Post and held there to await arraignment.