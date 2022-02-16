Tok Woman Jailed following DUI, Burglary and Endangering a Child on Monday





Troopers received a report of a burglary in Tok at approximately 6:48 pm on Monday evening where the caller reported that a window at his residence had been smashed in and his home had been ransacked.

The caller reported that he had followed the vehicle he believed to be involved in the burglary to the Tok Chevron. Troopers responded to the gas station and contacted the suspect vehicle. An investigation was opened and it would be discovered that 28-year-old Sierra Lance had damaged her ex-boyfriend’s window and then burglarized his house.

Troopers would also discover that Lance had been driving under the influence with a minor onboard.

She was taken into custody on charges of DV Burglary I, DV Criminal Mischief V, DUI, and Endangering the WWelfare of a Minor I.

She was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on her charges.





