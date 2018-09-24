Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Anchorage – Representative Geran Tarr (D-Anchorage) will highlight the importance of voting to our democracy during events Tuesday in Anchorage as part of National Voter Registration Day. Rep. Tarr will host voter registration events in the Mountain View and Airport Heights neighborhoods of Anchorage.
“Voting is a core component of our democracy, but you give up the right to vote if you are not registered, which is a shame because registering to vote is so easy and simple,” said Rep. Tarr. “I am looking forward to joining volunteers across the country tomorrow in helping would be voters get registered so that they can participate in the democratic process.”
Rep. Tarr will host a voter registration event Tuesday from noon to 4:00 p.m. outside of the Red Apple Market in Mountain View. A second registration event will be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Carrs-Safeway at the Northway Mall in Airport Heights. Rep. Tarr will be joined at both events by community partners working to promote civic engagement by registering to vote.
Volunteers from across the nation will hold Voter Registration Day efforts tomorrow that will feature one-on-one discussions, social media outreach, and tools to overcome language barriers.
WHO: Rep. Geran Tarr and community partners
WHAT: National Voter Registration Day Events in Anchorage
WHERE: The Red Apple Market in Mountain View and the Carrs-Safeway at the Northway Mall in Airport Heights
WHEN: Tuesday, September 25, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Mountain View and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Airport Heights
For more information about tomorrow’s National Voter Registration Day events in Anchorage, please contact Magdalena Oliveros in Rep. Tarr’s office at (907) 269-0144.