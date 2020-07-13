Trespassing Call Results in Two Palmer Campers being Arrested on Robbery Warrants

Alaska Native News on Jul 13, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers on Sunday reported that a call reporting trespassing campers near mile 17 of the Old Glenn Highway resulted in two Palmer individuals being arrest ed on robbery warrants late Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the call on the Old Glenn at 4 pm in Palmer and as they approached the campers, both ran away on foot. Troopers gave chase and the duo was quickly apprehended by troopers and officers with the Palmer Police Department.

The two were identified as 22-year-old Helen Berry and 23-year-old Christopher Perry, both of Palmer. The investigation at the scene found that both had warrants issued on charges of robbery and assault.

Berry and Perry were both transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the charges with each having their bail set at $10,000.





