Trevor Babcock Sentenced for Murdering Elsie Jackson in November 2019





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna sentenced 47-year-old Trevor Babcock to 70 years with 20 years suspended, for a total 50 years of active jail time to serve with 10 years of probation to follow for the stabbing death of Elsie Jackson on Nov. 22, 2019.

Babcock stabbed Ms. Jackson seven times while she was driving his vehicle and he was seated in the back seat. Babcock then set his car on fire in a neighborhood with Ms. Jackson’s body inside. In sentencing Babcock, Judge McKenna found that this was largely unprovoked and unexplainable conduct and that community condemnation was a significant factor.

Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Luba Bartnitskaia prosecuted this case. The Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit conducted the investigation.



