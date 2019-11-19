Tribal Police Catch Kipnuk Post Office Burglar During Break-In

Alaska State Troopers said that they were informed of the arrest of a burglar taken into custody during a burglary at the Kipnuk Post Office by tribal police in that community at approximately 2;30 am on Monday morning.

Tribal officers report that they were on patrol in Kipnuk when they observed lights coming from the village’s post office and responded to investigate. The report states that the officers found that the door to the post office had been forced open and so entered the building. Inside they found 19-year-old Byron Dock attempting to hide from them. After a brief struggle Dock was taken into custody.

The initial investigation at the scene found that Dock had used a crowbar to pry open three doors and a safe on the premises. Police also found that several boxes of mail were opened and scattered around the post office.

Damage at the scene was estimated in excess of $5,000.

AST says “Dock was remanded at the Kipnuk Public Safety building for Burglary 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, Resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and violating conditions of release.”

Dock was found to be in violation of conditions of release in a previous burglary case and had a warrant issued for his arrest out of the Bethel Court.

It is unsure if further charges are forthcoming as Burglary of a Post Office is a Federal Felony.

Vinelink shows Dock remains in custody at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.