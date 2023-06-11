Tribal Police Officer Shoots and Kills Chefornak Man in Gunfire Exchange

Alaska State Troopers report that a Chefornak man was fatally shot by a Tribal Police Officer in that southwest Alaska village early Saturday morning.

The Tribal Police Officers called in a reported that Christopher Wasili, 39, of Chefornak had opened fire on one of the officers with a rifle just after midnight Saturday. The officer pulled out a personally-owned handgun and returned fire, hitting Wasili. The victim was taken to the local clinic and given lifesaving treatment, but despite that, Wasili succumbed to his injuries at 3:10 am.

Wasili’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

“The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has launched a thorough investigation into this shooting,” AST said in their dispatch.


