Tripped Alarm Scares off Burglar Trio in Palmer

Alaska Native News on Jan 26, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating an aborted burglary that occurred at approximately 3:31 pm on Sunday afternoon, AST reports.

Troopers responded to an address on South River Drive in Palmer on Sunday after burglars tripped an alarm there. The initial investigation discovered that two males and a female, all unknown, arrived at the location in a silver Ford Escape with a stolen plate on the rear and no plate on front. Once they arrived at the residence, the burglars broke out the window on the front door and gained access to the inside of the home.

But, the entry tripped a burglar alarm and the trio left in the Ford.

The three individuals have be4en implicated in numerous thefts throughout the valley, troopers say.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is urged to call Troopers at 745-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 745-3333. Suspect(s) are believed to be armed.