Trooper Investigate Fake $50 Bill Passed by Palmer Juvenile

Alaska Native News Sep 11, 2018.

AST responded to a business along the Palmer-Wasilla Highway just after noon on Sunday in response to counterfeit money having been passed there on Sunday morning, troopers say.

The ensuing investigation at the business location would reveal that a juvenile had come to the store and purchased goods from the store, passing a counterfeit $50 bill to pay for his purchases.

The bill was not immediately detected and the juvenile left the store after paying for his items.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Troopers at 745-2131 or Crime Stoppers 745-3333.