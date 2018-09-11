Trooper Investigate Fake $50 Bill Passed by Palmer Juvenile

Alaska Native News Sep 11, 2018.

AST responded to a business along the Palmer-Wasilla Highway just after noon on Sunday in response to counterfeit money having been passed there on Sunday morning, troopers say.

The ensuing investigation at the business location would reveal that a juvenile had come to the store and purchased goods from the store, passing a counterfeit $50 bill to pay for his purchases.

The bill was not immediately detected and the juvenile left the store after paying for his items.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Troopers at 745-2131 or Crime Stoppers 745-3333.

Related Articles:

Counterfeit billsCitizen Caller Thwarts Counterfeiter in Fred Meyer Parking Lot Two Arrested in Palmer Vehicle in the Ditch Incident 16-year-old David Grunwald has been missing since Sunday night. Image-Grunwald familyAfter Six Days, Palmer Teen Remains Missing Palmer Troopers Arrest Man after They Observe Him Strangle Woman Unconscious