Troopers Investigating Shooting Incident in Russian Mission

As the morning progressed troopers from Bethel and Saint Marys attempted to fly in with state aircraft but were hindered by inclement weather in the Russian Mission area. They were finally able to reach the village at approximately 1:30 pm and open a preliminary investigation.

That investigation would reveal that six boaters were returning to the village and upon arrival at 3 am, they encountered three men with long guns waiting in the woods. A fight broke out with one of the men armed with a shotgun and it discharged. A second one of the suspects, also armed with a shotgun, discharged his weapon and struck one of the boaters in the torso and right arm.

The injured man ran from the scene and was picked up by a vehicle and transported to the local clinic, while the rest of the boaters fled to a nearby house where four adults and seven children were residing.

Moments later, five shots were fired into the home. Everyone in the residence took cover and none were injured.

When troopers searched the village they were unable to locate the suspects.

The injured man was medevaced to Anchorage for treatment of his injuries.

