Trooper Seek Info in Tuesday Parks Highway Hit-and-Run

Alaska Native News on Feb 26, 2020.

The Alaska State Troopers are encouraging anyone with information into the collision/hit-and-run incident on the Parks Highway at West Museum Drive on Tuesday to contact CrimeStoppers.

Troopers were alerted to the collision at that location at 7:08 am on Tuesday and responded to the scene to find that a 28-year-old male, whose name was withheld, was driving his Subaru Legacy southbound on the Parks Highway. A second driver, behind him in a silver F-150, and driving southbound, changed lanes and impacted the back of the victim’s Subaru. The impact caused the Subaru to spin out and ricochet off of both the northbound and southbound guardrails.

The Ford, instead of stopping and rendering aid, sped from the scene. The identity of the F-150’s driver is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 907-745-3333.





