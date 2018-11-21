Troopers Administer Narcan to Unconscious Driver in Wasilla

Alaska Native News Nov 21, 2018.

Troopers out of Wasilla responded to Riverside Drive on Tuesday after receiving a call reporting a man slumped over and not waking up in a running SUV, AST reports.

When they arrived at the scene, troopers managed to gain entry into the vehicle and found the driver, identified as 44-year-old Nicholas Johnson, unconscious and unresponsive.

It was determined that Johnson’s unconscious state was the result of drugs and so while troopers awaited the arrival of EMS, they administered Narcan treatments to Johnson. The treatments were successful and Johnson woke up.





Johnson was taken to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital for further treatment.

AST has forwarded charges of DUI and DWLR to the District Attorney.