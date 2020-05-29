Troopers, Agencies Search for 89-Year-Old Man Missing Near Tok Cut-Off

Alaska Native News on May 29, 2020.

Troopers say the search for a missing Palmer man in Tok has thus far been unsuccessful despite an extensive search of the area in and around the Tok Cut-Off.

On Wednesday morning, troopers received a call reporting that 89-year-old Donald R. Evans of Palmer, who was supposed to have gone to his remote cabin at mile 77 of the Tok Cut-Off on a four-day trip, had not been seen in 16 days.

When troopers responded to mile 77 of the cut-off, they located Evan’s 2003 Volkswagen parked at the trailhead but found no sign of Evans. Helo-2 launched and located his cabin which was unoccupied. The helicopter searched the area and saw no sign of the missing man. A ground search of the trails that Evans would have used to access his cabin gave no results.

On Thursday, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, WSAR, and PAWS took up the search again to no avail.

Anyone having contact or information regarding Donald Evans is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100 and reference incident AK20035517.





