Troopers and Community Members Continue Search for Marshall Woman Missing since Thursday





Alaska State Troopers report that search efforts for a Marshall woman who has been missing since last Thursday in the area and river around the community.

AST received a report on Friday alerting them that Kimberly O’Domin was missing and hadn’t been seen since the day before.

Marshall VPOs and community members initiated a search of the river and the area around Marshall and found no sign of the woman.

Troopers say that search efforts are continuing.

Troopers are asking for information on her location and the public is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-438-2019.

AST said that Kimberly’d disappearance is not currently being investigated as a criminal incident.



