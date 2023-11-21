Troopers and SERT Arrest Barricaded Soldotna Man on Weapons and Assault Charges





Alaska State Troopers report that officers responded to a disturbance call at 12:20 am at a Soldotna residence early on Sunday morning and opened an investigation.

They said that the preliminary investigation found that 38-year-old James Sullivan of Soldotna had threatened to shoot a family member during an altercation and had also physically assaulted that person. Troopers say, “The family member was able to flee to safety.”

However, Sullivan would not communicate with AST and in addition, refused to come out of the residence. As a result, the Southern Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) was activated and responded to the scene. Sullivan would ultimately be arrested by SERT and patrol officers.

Sullivan was charged with Assault III, Assault IV, Misconduct Involving a Weapon, and Coercion. He was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.



