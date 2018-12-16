Troopers Apprehend Cordova Center Escapee in Wasilla

Alaska Native News Dec 16, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a call reporting that a 31-year-old Palmer man wanted on an active warrant for escape was seen at a gas station on Hyer Road in Wasilla on Saturday evening.

When AST arrived there, they discovered that Joel W. Kenworthy had left the area in a vehicle and was no longer at the station.

Troopers sought Kenworthy and he would be located on South Outlet Drive. Once located, Kenworthy was taken into custody on the active escape warrant and turned over to the Anchorage Police Department.

Troopers seized the vehicle that Kenworthy was driving as well as a firearm in the ongoing investigation.

The Escape II warrant was issued when Kenworthy walked away from the Cordova Center in Anchorage where he was completing time for a Concealment of Merchandise conviction.







Kenworthy was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the warrant and held without bail.