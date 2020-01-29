Troopers Arrest Anchorage Man for January 21st Kalifornsky Beach Burglary, Investigation Continues

Alaska Native News on Jan 29, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers are reporting that they have made an arrest in the January 21st burglary that took place at a residence near mile 4 of Kalifornsky Beach Road in Kasilof and have recovered stolen property in the case as well as items that include firearms in other burglaries in the area.

At 4:03 am on the 21st, troopers responded to investigate the Kalifornsky burglary and found that a person driving a silver, late 90s, early 2000 pickup truck, had stolen a generator from a connex on the property.

Less than a week later, on January 27th, troopers located the suspect vehicle and identified and made contact with 31-year-old Scott Carroll of Anchorage. It was determined that Carroll was the suspect responsible for the burglary. Troopers recovered the stolen generator and also recovered other items including firearms from other open investigations.

Burglary, Theft, and Tampering with Physical Evidence charges were leveled at Carroll, and because Carroll is a convicted felon in previous cases that include burglary and firearm theft, he was also charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

AST is asking that anyone who may have had contact with Carroll regarding the purchase of any firearms to please call Alaska State Troopers at 262-4453.