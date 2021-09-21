Troopers Arrest Fellow Hunter for Manslaughter in the Death of Michael Easley Near Chicken





Following a ten-day investigation into the shooting of 74-year-old Michael Easley, who was out moose hunting when he was fatally wounded on September 11, troopers report that they have arrested another member of his hunting party on charges of Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide on Tuesday.

AST report that 42-year-old Hope resident Robert Geller was arrested on the charges after a thorough investigation. It was determined that Geller fired at Easley without having a clear picture of what he was shooting at. Troopers say that another in the hunting party told Geller “that Easley was not at the camp and that he shouldn’t shoot.”

Troopers arrested Geller at his home in Hope and remanded him to the Anchorage Correctional Center.



