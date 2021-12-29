Troopers Arrest Guardians of Two-Year-Old Joshua Rukovishnikoff on Murder I Charges following His December 12th Death





Alaska State Troopers announced today that they traveled to St Paul Island on Tuesday and took the guardians of two-year-old Joshua Rukovishnikoff into custody on charges of Murder I and transported them to the Anchorage Correctional Center and remanded them there on the charges.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation was notified on December 12th that the child was medevaced to Anchorage with very serious head injuries and was not expected to survive. The child would be pronounced deceased later that day and his remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Troopers would open an investigation and thoroughly look into the child’s death and determine that “Joshua’s guardians 31-year-old Steven Melovidov and 28-year-old Sophie Myers-Melovidov, both of St. Paul, had killed Joshua in their home and attempted to mislead investigators over the course of the investigation,” troopers revealed.

Troopers say that the investigation was assisted by the St Paul Police Department.



