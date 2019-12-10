Troopers Arrest Habitual DUI Fairbanks Driver on Felony Arrest Warrant

A late-night encounter with a vehicle in the ditch on the Chena Pump Road resulted in a felony warrant arrest for the driver.

When troopers responded to the vehicle in the ditch, they made contact with 61-year-old Norvin Dewilde of Fairbanks. An investigation at the scene determined that Dewilde was violating his conditions of release by consuming alcohol. He was also found to be the subject of a felony arrest warrant for Violating Conditions of Release in a current DUI case.

The felony arises from the fact that Dewilde has eight other DUI convictions.