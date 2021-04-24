Troopers Arrest One, Seek Two Others in April 11th Fairbanks Armed Robbery







Alaska State Troopers revealed this week, that while they identified and arrested one suspect in an April 11th armed robbery in Fairbanks, they continue their efforts to identify and take into custody his two accomplices.

On April 11th, troopers were alerted to an armed robbery that took place at a Fairbanks residence as the residence’s owner was having a poker game. The three suspects arrived, and robbed the players at gunpoint, taking approximately $3,000 in cash.

On April 22nd, troopers located and arrested 23-year-old Antuiohn Arazo and charged him with robbery. He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility on those charges.

Troopers have released imagery of Arazo’s two accomplices and continue to attempt to identify and locate those suspects.

If you recognize any of the two individuals in the images, or know their whereabouts, please call Alaska State Troopers at (907) 451-5100 and reference case number AK21040856.






