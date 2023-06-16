Troopers Ask for Help finding Wanted Gulkana Man





Alaska State Troopers in Glennallen are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gulkana man, Roy Shane Ewan II who has an active felony warrant for assault, kidnapping, and terroristic threatening according to their dispatch.

While there hasn’t been an incidence report posted on the trooper dispatch, on Saturday charges were filed in State Court. Included in the charges were Attempted Murder II, Assault I, three counts of Assault III, two counts of Assault IV, Kidnapping, and Terror Threat II. All counts, with the exception of the Assault IV are felonies. All were DV-related.

AST says according to information that they have received, Ewan may be in the Fairbanks area.

Alaska State Troopers ask that they be contacted at (907) 822-3263 or anonymously through the AKTips smartphone app.



