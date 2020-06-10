Troopers Catch Both Fleeing Suspects in Tuesday Night Kenai Spur Stop

Alaska Native News on Jun 10, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that they took two persons into custody on several charges and warrants following an equipment violation stop on the Kenai Spur Highway just after 11 pm on Tuesday night.

Troopers pulled over a 1995 Toyota 4Runner on the Kenai Spur near Spur View Drive at 11:07 pm only to have a passenger, a female sprint from the vehicle, and go around the back of a nearby building. She was located by officers attempting to hide under a truck. When queried about her identity, she proceeded to give troopers a false identity. Her identity would ultimately be determined to be 26-year-old Samantha Fry of Soldotna. It would also be found that she had three outstanding warrants for her arrest.

When troopers returned to the stopped vehicle, they would find that the driver had fled the scene while troopers were looking for Fry. Troopers took up a search for the driver, who would be identified as 41-year-old Thomas Dewitt of Kenai.

When located, Dewitt would be charged with Driving While License Suspended. Dewitt was also charged with Theft in another case. In that incident that occurred on Saturday at a Soldotna residence, a pop-up camper trailer was stolen. That trailer was located behind the Walmart earlier on Tuesday.







Fry was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the Failure to Appear warrants for Criminal Trespass and Theft and was additionally charged with False Information.

Dewitt was also jailed at the Wildwood facility and held without bail. Dewitt’s accomplice in the camper theft, 49-year-old Robert Westover was also picked up and charged with Theft. He was also held without bail.