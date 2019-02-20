Troopers Catch Cantwell Hit and Run Driver ‘Engaged in Lewd Act’ along Parks Highway

Alaska Native News Feb 20, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers on patrol along the Parks Highway near Nenana observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision two days prior pulled out in a pullout along the highway.

Troopers pulled in and made contact with the driver of the vehicle. When they did so, they found the driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Kenneth Murray of Anchorage “engaged in a lewd act,” troopers reported. Murray initially lied about his true identity.

Further investigation at the scene found that Murray was smoking crack cocaine in the vehicle and was found in possession. It was also found that Murray was the subject of one felony and two misdemeanor arrest warrants for Felony DUI and Conditions of Release Violations.

Further charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, False Information, and Driving While License Revoked were leveled against Murray.

Further investigation found that Murray’s vehicle was indeed the vehicle involved in the hit and run near Cantwell. The investigation into that incident is on-going.