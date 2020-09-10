Troopers Conclude Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

on Sep 10, 2020.

 

REDDI sign. Image-Brendan Dougherty/DOT&PF

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Annual National Anti-DUI campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over High Visibility Enforcement Effort ended earlier this week.  This year the campaign ran from Aug. 14 through Sept. 8. During that time, Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers had the following contacts: – 42 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 3 felony DUI Arrests

  • 42 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 3 felony DUI Arrests
  • 73 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license
  • 55 REDDIs reported with 31 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI
  • 113 damage only crashes 25 injury crashes and 2 fatal collisions were investigated by troopers
  • Of the 1715 citations issued, 1002 were issued for speeding and 82 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations



Alaskans can continue to help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.

Funding for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign was funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

