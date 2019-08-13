Troopers, Family Search for Missing 43-year-old Shelly Ingram

Alaska Native News Aug 13, 2019.

Photo-Missing person Shelly Ingram. Image-FB Profiles

Troopers are asking for any information on the whereabouts of 43-year-old Shelly Ingram, who has been missing since Sunday, August 4th.

“Ingram drives a gold Toyota Corolla with Michigan Plates DBS 9904,” troopers advise. She is described as standing 5’3″ tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Her sister reports that when she was last seen she said she was going to church. It is also reported that she has a history of mental illness and may be depressed and/or suicidal.

Troopers say that Ingram’s cellphone last pinged off of a tower near mile 59 of the Parks Highway near Zero Lake Park at 6:37 am on Monday, August 5th.

Anyone having contact or information regarding Shelly Ingram is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Palmer at 907-352-5401.





