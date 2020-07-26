Troopers File Multiple Charges after Losing Suspect in Woods on Sterling

Alaska Native News on Jul 26, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that they have filed charges of Fail to stop in the first degree, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, misconduct involving controlled substances in the third degree, and misconduct involving substances in the fourth degree for 30-year-old Brandon Timpke of Nikiski. They state that they have requested an arrest warrant on those charges after an incident on Saturday evening.

Troopers received a REDDI report on a Chevy truck traveling southbound at mile 68 of the Sterling Highway at 7:32 pm on Saturday. When reported, troopers immediately recognized the vehicle as belonging to Timpke who was known to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

AST located the vehicle at mile 85.5 of the Sterling Highway and initiated a traffic stop which Timpke ignored. He sped off reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. The chase was short-lived when Timpke crashed the truck near Robinson Loop and Montgomery. Instead of giving up, Timpke fled into the woods, leaving his two passengers in the vehicle. Troopers gave chase but were unable to locate him.

The warrants were issued out of the Kenai Court.





