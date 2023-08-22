Troopers Identify Victims in Saturday Dillingham Murders and Arrest Suspect





Alaska State Troopers released the names of Saturday’s Dillingham murder victims as well as the suspect in the killings on Monday.

According to the AST report. a community member in Dillingham discovered two other residents, later identified as 31-year-old Timothy Evans and 32-year-old Jennifer Gardiner, deceased at a residence near the Dillingham airport at 10 am on Saturday morning and reported it to Dillingham police.

Troopers and police responded to the scene and after discovering that the deaths were homicides, contacted the Alaska Bureau of Investigations and requested they take over case responsibility.

The weekend investigation into the homicides would soon determine a suspect in the deaths. That suspect was identified as 31-year-old Joshua Wahl.

According to the investigation, Wahl shot and killed both victims at the residence. Evans and Gardiner were boyfriend/girlfriend. Wahl was acquainted to both of their victims. No motive for the killings was revealed.

Wahl was charged with Murder I and II. He was remanded to the Dillingham Jail.

Next of kin for both victims were notified.



