Troopers Increase Patrols for Independence Day Holiday

Anchorage – Troopers will have extra patrols on the roadways and waterways to help ensure people safely reach their destinations for the Fourth of July holiday. Alaska State Troopers will be conducting focused patrols looking for poor driver behaviors like aggressive and distracted driving. Meanwhile, Alaska Wildlife Troopers will focus on fishing enforcement patrols with special emphasis on boating safety laws and boating under the influence this weekend in addition to checking whether people are complying with fishing regulations.
“We do our part by patrolling Alaska’s highways and educating drivers,” said Capt. April, commander of “B” Detachment in Palmer. “And we want to take a moment to thank the majority of drivers who do their part to keep our highways safe by staying alert and following the law.” Unfortunately, just one motorist taking a chance in a no-passing zone, texting while at the wheel, or driving under the influence of alcohol or mind-altering drugs can create a deadly traffic situation for themselves and others on the road.
Remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors. Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to always practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft. The first step is by wearing your seat belt, helmet or life jacket when applicable. And as always, Troopers also encourage everyone to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately by calling 9-1-1.
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
