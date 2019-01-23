Troopers Investigate $22,000 Palmer Burglary

Troopers responded to Wolverine Road in Palmer after receiving a Burglary in Progress Report on Monday evening and opened an investigation, AST reports.
When they arrived and interviewed the caller, they found that a white 2011 GMC pickup with a dark tailgate and license plate JLV201 had left the scene towards Palmer after burglarizing the property. When last seen, it had a stolen moose rack in the bed of the pickup.
The investigation at the scene would find that the burglar had broke into the residence as well as a detached garage doing approximately $700 damage when doing so. During the burglary items including tools, a boiler heater, and an oil tank were stolen. It is estimated that the value of the items taken exceeded $22,000.
The investigation into the burglary is continuing.