Troopers Investigate $22,000 Palmer Burglary

Alaska Native News Jan 23, 2019.

 

Troopers responded to Wolverine Road in Palmer after receiving a Burglary in Progress Report on Monday evening and opened an investigation, AST reports.

When they arrived and interviewed the caller, they found that a white 2011 GMC pickup with a dark tailgate and license plate JLV201 had left the scene towards Palmer after burglarizing the property. When last seen, it had a stolen moose rack in the bed of the pickup.



The investigation at the scene would find that the burglar had broke into the residence as well as a detached garage doing approximately $700 damage when doing so. During the burglary items including tools, a boiler heater, and an oil tank were stolen. It is estimated that the value of the items taken exceeded $22,000.

The investigation into the burglary is continuing.

