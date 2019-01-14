Troopers Investigate Death of Man Found Out in the Cold Weather in North Pole

Alaska Native News Jan 14, 2019.

 

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a possibly deceased man in North Pole on Sunday afternoon and responded to investigate.

When AST arrived at the scene on Badger Loop Road, they found the man, who they have yet to publicly identify, to be deceased at the scene.

The investigation determined that alcohol use and exposure to the elements to be factors in his death.



The victim’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Troopers say the incident is still under investigation.

