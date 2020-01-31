Troopers Investigate Death of Three Found in Palmer during Welfare Check Tuesday

Alaska Native News on Jan 31, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers say that the investigation continues in the death of three in Palmer that was discovered on Tuesday night during a welfare check.

AST was asked to do a welfare check on residents on Cottrell Campus Drive and did so at 9 pm Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found Gerald Brown, age 71, Karen Brown, age 70, and Jeffery Brown, age 42, deceased in the home.

The remains of all three were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

The investigation continues.