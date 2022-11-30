Troopers Investigate Early Monday Morning Homicide in Anvik





Alaska State Troopers traveled to Anvik on Monday and took one person into custody on Murder charges after being notified of a shooting incident early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:35 am on Monday morning troopers were notified that 59-year-old Lynn Maillelle of Anvik had been shot and killed, troopers report. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the village later in the morning and opened a preliminary investigation.

That investigation determined that 63-year-old Hugh Demoski shot Maillelle at the Demoski residence. While no motive for the shooting has been revealed troopers say alcohol appears to be a factor.

Demoski was arrested and taken to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Murder II and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.

The Investigation into the incident is still active and ongoing.



