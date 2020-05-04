Troopers Investigate Slaughter of Breeding Cow in Delta Junction

Alaska Native News on May 4, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the shooting of a breeding farm cow that was shot between 10 pm on Saturday night and 12:30 pm on Sunday afternoon on Tanana Loop in Delta Junction.

The cow did not immediately die, but bled out over a period of time after being shot with a high-power rifle, thought to be either a .17 caliber to .223 caliber. It was shot in the skull. The young calf that belonged to the cow was not injured and is being hand-raised at the farm.

Troopers say that the cow was worth a considerable sum as it was a breeding animal of prime age.

Troopers ask that anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact them.





