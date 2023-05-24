Troopers Investigate the Theft of Two Vehicles Taken from Hurst Road in North Pole

At 10:25 am on Monday, Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary report in North Pole reporting two vehicles stolen and other items.

Troopers opened an investigation at the location on Hurst Road and spoke to the caller who told troopers that they were the executor of the estate of the owner who had passed away in January,

The caller reported that a blue 1996 Toyota pickup bearing plate HCA886, and a white 1992 Ford F-150 bearing plate GTM102 were taken from the property by a person or persons unknown.

The investigation at the scene garnered no leads or suspects.

AST is asking that anyone with information on this crime to contact them at (907) 451-5100. Troopers say “If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or securely online at https://dps.alaska.gov/tips. You can also text the keyword AKTips to 847411 followed by your anonymous tip.”

The investigation is continuing.



