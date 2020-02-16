Troopers Investigating Friday Talkeetna Hit and Run, Pedestrian Seriously Injured

Alaska Native News on Feb 16, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers are actively seeking information in a hit-and-run investigation in a Friday evening incident that occurred on the Talkeetna Spur Road seriously injuring a pedestrian, AST revealed.

Troopers received the report of the hit-and-run at 7:41 pm on Friday and responded to the scene to investigate. On scene, troopers found that a 22-year-old man was walking on the shoulder of the road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported by life flight to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Troopers were unable to identify the vehicle involved, it had left the scene following the incident.

Troopers say that the investigation is continuing and are seeking new leads and tips.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 907-745-3333.